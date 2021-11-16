Brokerages Set Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Price Target at $2.83

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

CCO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,665. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.48.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.