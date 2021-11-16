Brokerages Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price at $245.60

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

AMGN stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.94. 37,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,812. Amgen has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.79 and its 200 day moving average is $229.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

