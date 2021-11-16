Brokerages Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $716.03 Million

Brokerages expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report sales of $716.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $687.50 million and the highest is $746.50 million. Viasat posted sales of $575.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Viasat stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.06. 666,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,699. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 112.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Viasat news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 5.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.