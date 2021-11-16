Brokerages Expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.42. Thomson Reuters posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,262,000 after acquiring an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,757,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,834,000 after purchasing an additional 227,514 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRI traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.62. 18,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.76. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $78.04 and a one year high of $122.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

