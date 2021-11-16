Brokerages Expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) to post $107.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.10 million. The Pennant Group reported sales of $107.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year sales of $435.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $441.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $473.85 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $477.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Pennant Group.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

PNTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $856,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNTG traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.64. 3,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $701.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.