Brokerages Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Post $0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.52. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

