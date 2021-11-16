Brokerages Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at $143,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after buying an additional 361,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,106. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $984.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

