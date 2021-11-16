Brokerages Expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will report $2.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MSI. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after purchasing an additional 512,955 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,748,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,060,000 after acquiring an additional 365,824 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.25. The company had a trading volume of 474,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $163.16 and a twelve month high of $254.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.73 and its 200-day moving average is $226.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

