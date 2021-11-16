Brokerages Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Announce $1.52 EPS

Analysts predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will post $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.91. Moelis & Company reported earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 234,861 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,554,000 after buying an additional 230,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,952,000 after buying an additional 162,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.52. 287,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,094. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

