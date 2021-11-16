Brokerages Expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.57). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

