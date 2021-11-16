Brokerages Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.34. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

CNP stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,810. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

