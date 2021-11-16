Brokerages Anticipate Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.03). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.50. Tilray has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tilray by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tilray by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 103,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

