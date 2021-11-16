Brokerages Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce sales of $3.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.56 billion and the highest is $3.83 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.31 billion to $15.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.13. 3,361,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,691,488. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,734,000 after buying an additional 554,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after buying an additional 562,479 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after buying an additional 1,366,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,155,000 after purchasing an additional 536,192 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

