Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to announce sales of $26.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.53 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $27.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $104.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $105.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $108.58 million, with estimates ranging from $107.35 million to $109.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,028 shares of company stock worth $216,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

