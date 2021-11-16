Brokerages Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,413 shares of company stock worth $13,477,911. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,388,000 after acquiring an additional 125,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,680,000 after buying an additional 624,933 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,298,000 after buying an additional 114,878 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,341,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,290,000 after purchasing an additional 164,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,868. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.54 and a 200-day moving average of $191.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $130.82 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

