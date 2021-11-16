Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report $28.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.80 million and the lowest is $28.76 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $29.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $117.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.83 million to $117.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $108.14 million, with estimates ranging from $105.87 million to $110.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 222.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,620. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $365.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.