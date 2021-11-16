Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 118.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

