Brokerages Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. City Office REIT reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

CIO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. 1,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,215. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 115,018 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,075,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,066,000 after acquiring an additional 112,308 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4,604.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

