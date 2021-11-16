Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Broadwind stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 27.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

