British Land’s (BLND) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 618 ($8.07) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, October 18th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 497.57 ($6.50).

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 532.89 ($6.96) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 503.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 511.81. British Land has a one year low of GBX 424.42 ($5.55) and a one year high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.94 billion and a PE ratio of -4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total transaction of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81). Also, insider Mark Aedy purchased 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, with a total value of £4,206.08 ($5,495.27).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

