Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 164,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 52,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 87,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $64.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

