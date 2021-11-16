Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $40.40 and last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 12299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

Specifically, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,658 shares of company stock worth $493,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 56,205 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

