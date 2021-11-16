Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRLT. Cowen initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $670,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

