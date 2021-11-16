Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BRLT. Cowen initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Shares of BRLT stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $20.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $670,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
