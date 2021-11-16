Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Brightcove by 6.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 1.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brightcove by 165.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the second quarter worth $26,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brightcove alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities downgraded Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $419.54 million, a PE ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 174,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,522 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.