BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,981,000 after acquiring an additional 220,190 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,156,000 after buying an additional 40,917 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BP by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,561,000 after buying an additional 823,441 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in BP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 876,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 28,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.85.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

