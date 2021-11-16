BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.87.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BPMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jonestrading cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. On average, analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 99.29%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.