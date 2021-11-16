Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to C$280.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$250.00 to C$280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital upgraded Boyd Group Services to an outperform rating and set a C$265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Boyd Group Services to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$284.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$256.85.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$212.39 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$201.92 and a 12-month high of C$267.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$242.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$233.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 99.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.