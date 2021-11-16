Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 75 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total value of $5,392,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,914 shares of company stock valued at $24,583,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $549.93. 460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,327. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $553.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 144.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $497.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.70.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.