Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

WFC traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 218,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,558,713. The company has a market capitalization of $207.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

