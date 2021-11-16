Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 30.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after buying an additional 25,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,929,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 61.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 28,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.02. 737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $328.39 and a one year high of $449.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.84.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.73.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

