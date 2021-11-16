Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of FICO stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.54. 758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $410.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $370.52 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.71.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.