Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 285 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 2.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,273. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.48. The company had a trading volume of 186,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593,027. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.54 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.62.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

