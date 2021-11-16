Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 285 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 2.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.62.

PYPL stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.48. 186,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,593,027. The company has a market capitalization of $250.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $7,840,273. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

