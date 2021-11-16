Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its target price upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.56 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $39,702.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $926,031 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 60,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 35,472 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

