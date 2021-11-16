Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $115.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 34.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $115,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,494. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.93 and a 200-day moving average of $226.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $182.21 and a one year high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.