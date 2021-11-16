Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

TSE BPF.UN opened at C$16.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.99 million and a PE ratio of 10.23. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.52 and a 1 year high of C$16.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.16.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

