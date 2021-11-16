Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $978.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.31. Boston Omaha has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 14.65.
Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 228.69%.
Boston Omaha Company Profile
Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.
