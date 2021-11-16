Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $978.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.31. Boston Omaha has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 14.65.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 228.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 285.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Boston Omaha by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Boston Omaha by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

