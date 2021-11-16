Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given a C$56.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.55.

Boralex stock opened at C$38.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Boralex has a one year low of C$33.92 and a one year high of C$56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 146.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.92.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

