Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Glenn D. Fogel Sells 750 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BKNG traded down $24.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,380.33. 425,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,036. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of 260.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,435.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,310.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,683.79.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.