Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an action list buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.31.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$56.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.73. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$32.09 and a 52-week high of C$56.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

