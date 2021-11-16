BMO Capital Markets Cuts Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $20.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. Research analysts expect that Telos will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,429,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Telos by 5.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in Telos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Telos in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

