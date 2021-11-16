B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 600 ($7.84). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BME. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded B&M European Value Retail to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 584 ($7.63).

Shares of LON BME traded down GBX 14.40 ($0.19) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 585 ($7.64). The stock had a trading volume of 3,641,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,726. The company has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 588.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 570.57. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

