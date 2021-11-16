Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Truist

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $32.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.87.
In related news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 11,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $356,324.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $382,510.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,242 shares of company stock worth $1,044,906 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
