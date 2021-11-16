Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Truist

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $32.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 11,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $356,324.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $382,510.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,242 shares of company stock worth $1,044,906 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

