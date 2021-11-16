Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Upgraded to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $46.85 on Monday. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 3.69.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 577.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

