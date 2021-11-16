Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ:BLNK traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.66. 9,491,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,567. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 3.69. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Blink Charging by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,214 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

