Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Sells $415,000.00 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Donald Engel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blink Charging alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $3,376,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

Shares of Blink Charging stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. 9,486,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,327,567. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 3.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Blink Charging by 33.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after purchasing an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after buying an additional 1,667,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after buying an additional 189,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after buying an additional 382,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.