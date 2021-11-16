BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 66,083 shares.The stock last traded at $16.16 and had previously closed at $16.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 300.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6,177.8% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

