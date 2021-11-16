BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $953.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $899.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $889.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $663.24 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

