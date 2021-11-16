BitTorrent (BTT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $536.17 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.38 billion and approximately $536.17 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00075188 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008871 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005302 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002999 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

