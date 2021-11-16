BitSend (BSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62,522.52

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. BitSend has a market capitalization of $62,522.52 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.52 or 0.00333603 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009010 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006267 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,933,143 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.